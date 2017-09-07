Robert de Niro promises to rebuild Barbuda after Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc on the island

Just a day after Hurricane Irma swept through the tiny island of Barbuda, officials say that 90 percent of the island has been destroyed, including a resort co-owned by legendary film star Robert de Niro.

According to ABC News, the hurricane hit Barbuda with 185 mph winds, and the island nation’s prime minister, Gaston Browne, said that Barbuda was “barely habitable” and the damage “unprecedented,” with parts of it underwater.

Among the higher-end property losses on the island was the Paradise Found Nobu Resort, partially owned by Robert De Niro.





Deadline reports that the Academy Award winning actor said in a statement: “We are beyond saddened to learn of the devastation in Barbuda caused from Hurricane Irma and look forward to working with the Paradise Found Nobu Resort team, the Barbuda Council, GOAB and the entire Barbuda community to successfully rebuild what nature has taken away from us.”