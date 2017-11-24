Menu
"TODAY" show hosts celebrate the first Thanksgiving for each of their new kids
Robert Irwin has thrilled fans with appearances on several late night shows this year, giving hope that we may get another “Crocodile Hunter” soon, but it looks like he has other things in mind.


“I don’t want be exactly like Dad,” he revealed in an interview that he doesn’t want to follow in his father’s footsteps. “I don’t want to be Dad, but I do want to continue his legacy.”

Robert, who was just 3 years old when his father died, and his sister Bindi and mom Terri have spent the years since Steve’s tragic passing in 2006 carrying on his legacy by maintaining the Australia Zoo. While Robert wants to honor his father, as he does when he spends six months out of the year on research trips and when he practices his wildlife photography, he also wants to be his own person and leave his own mark on the world.

“I am trying to make him proud. I would like him to be proud,” he continued. “It’s in my blood, it’s in my DNA, and it’s in everything I do. Dad never cared about being known for himself, he cared about the message, and that’s what I’m trying to do, continue that message.”

RELATED: Watch Steve Harvey get insanely confused by Robert Irwin’s Australian accent on “Celebrity Family Feud”

The Irwins will have a huge opportunity to continue spreading Steve’s message when they return to the Animal Planet for the first time since “The Crocodile Hunter” ended in 2007. While it’s unclear what their TV project will look like in the end, the family is looking “forward to the year ahead as we embark on new projects and adventures with Animal Planet.”

On Thanksgiving, Robert took to Instagram to honor his family and his late father, writing, “I am so thankful for my amazing family and I hope everyone has a great day with friends and family!”

Happy #Thanksgiving 🎉🦃 I am so thankful for my amazing family and I hope everyone has a great day with friends and family!

A post shared by Robert Irwin (@robertirwinphotography) on

RELATED: Robert Irwin and his cuddly critters captured hearts on “The Tonight Show”

Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement