Robin Thicke posted a sweet family photo with his pregnant girlfriend and son during a fun day at the beach

It was family fun day for Robin Thicke’s little brood!

After a tumultuous breakup with his ex-wife Paula Patton and the death of his father Alan Thicke, things seem to be looking up for the “Blurred Lines” singer, as he enjoyed a family trip with girlfriend April Love Geary and son Julian.

“Happy Days!” Thicke captioned the sweet shot of the couple together with Julian.

Happy Days! A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Aug 19, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Last week, the 22-year-old Geary revealed she was 12 weeks pregnant in a sweet post on Instagram. She announced that their bundle of joy is due on March 1, Alan Thicke’s birthday.





“Robin and I are very excited to share with you all that we’re having a baby! The due date is March 1st, Alan’s birthday! ❤️” she wrote alongside a photo of the ultrasound.