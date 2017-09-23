Menu
The Tonight Show/YouTube/Screenshot Read this Next

The cast of "Will & Grace" performed the show's theme song with lyrics on "The Tonight Show"
Robin Thicke shares a retro photo of his late father Alan and mom Gloria “looking golden” on Instagram
Left: Richard Shotwell/Right: Victoria Will/Invision/AP
Rare People

Robin Thicke shares a retro photo of his late father Alan and mom Gloria “looking golden” on Instagram

Article will continue after advertisement

Singer Robin Thicke posted an Instagram photo of his mom Gloria Loring and his late father, Alan Thicke. “Mom and Dad looking Golden!” Robin wrote. Robin’s parents were married for 16 years, from 1970 to 1986 and had two kids together, Robin and his brother, Brennan.

Mom and Dad looking Golden!

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

RELATED: Alan Thicke’s widow thanks her “angel” and wishes her stepsons well after a win in court

Canadian actor, songwriter, game and talk show host Alan passed away in Dec. 2016 at the age of 69. Since his Father’s passing, Robin has posted a number of tributes to his dad, telling him in one post this past June, “Miss you everyday Pops.”


Me, brother Brennan and Pops! Miss u everyday Pops.

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

In August, Robin and his girlfriend April Love Geary revealed that they are expecting a child together and that the child’s due date is on Alan’s birthday.
Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Loading...
Advertisement