Robin Thicke shares a retro photo of his late father Alan and mom Gloria “looking golden” on Instagram

Singer Robin Thicke posted an Instagram photo of his mom Gloria Loring and his late father, Alan Thicke. “Mom and Dad looking Golden!” Robin wrote. Robin’s parents were married for 16 years, from 1970 to 1986 and had two kids together, Robin and his brother, Brennan.

Mom and Dad looking Golden! A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Sep 22, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

RELATED: Alan Thicke’s widow thanks her “angel” and wishes her stepsons well after a win in court

Canadian actor, songwriter, game and talk show host Alan passed away in Dec. 2016 at the age of 69. Since his Father’s passing, Robin has posted a number of tributes to his dad, telling him in one post this past June, “Miss you everyday Pops.”





Me, brother Brennan and Pops! Miss u everyday Pops. A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Jun 10, 2017 at 5:19am PDT