Fellow musicians took to social media in the hours following the news of Tom Petty’s death to share tributes to the late singer.

Petty passed away in the early hours of Oct. 3 at the age of 66 after he suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, California, spokeswoman Carla Sacks said.

The news of his passing led his famous fans including Paul McCartney, Coldplay and Mick Jagger to pour their hearts out on Twitter.

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

โ€œyou belong somewhere you feel free.โ€

๐Ÿ’” — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

"I wanna write her name in the sky

I'm gonna free fall out into nothing

Gonna leave this world for a while" Rest in peace Tom Petty ๐Ÿ’” — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) October 3, 2017

Always felt good to know Tom Petty was out there in the world making up beautiful words and music. Sad today but grateful forever. #rip — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 3, 2017

tom petty changed my life. there is a reference to him in everything i've ever written. i love his work and life. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 2, 2017

Another great man gone too soon. #TomPetty you were an exceptional talent. Your legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/GsmySCTNfU — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 3, 2017

My first CD was 'Full Moon Fever'… my first live performances were strumming a tennis racket while singing along. Tom Petty forever. — Laura Jane Grace (@LauraJaneGrace) October 2, 2017

Following the minute of silence, Peter Buck joined the band for this wonderful rendition of Freefalling by Tom Petty.

R42 pic.twitter.com/KzRMHYGKwS — Coldplay (@coldplay) October 3, 2017

Tom Petty's music and songs are timeless. He was a wonderful writer, musician and singer. Irreplaceable and unique. #RIPTomPetty pic.twitter.com/SuIvDPOtIb — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 3, 2017

SAD SAD. day. I just heard Tom passed.

One of the great ones.

Thank you for all the great music T- Rest in peace. — Joe Walsh (@JoeWalsh) October 3, 2017

Rest In Peace Tom. pic.twitter.com/gltuVWVNVj — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) October 3, 2017

So sad about Tom Petty, he made some great music. Thoughts are with his family. — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 3, 2017

I'm crushed…

Praying for all those affected by Vegas last night.

And now the loss of one of my great influences Tom Petty today.

-JBJ pic.twitter.com/inkGqbMvD1 — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) October 2, 2017

So sad to hear of the passing of Tom Petty. Such an incredible, inspiring artist. I'll treasure fond memories of our time spent together this past summer โค pic.twitter.com/HvSgARxzm3 — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) October 2, 2017