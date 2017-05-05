Rock music lovers are saying goodbye to Mario Maglieri, “King of the Sunset Strip,” who has passed away

Mario Maglieri, former owner of popular rock music spots on Sunset Strip, including The Whisky a Go Go, The Roxy Theatre and The Rainbow Bar & Grill, passed away on Thursday in Los Angeles.
According to TMZ, the legend died of natural causes while in the hospital, where he’d been since breaking his hip last month. Maglieri was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing, including his wife of 72 years, Scarlett.
During his lifetime, Maglieri was commonly referred to as the King or Godfather of the Sunset Strip. He was 94 years old. Those who knew and admired him have been sharing their condolences via social media.
