Ronda Rousey is officially a married woman after tying the knot with Travis Browne

While Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were duking it out on Saturday night, UCF fighters Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne were getting married!

The couple wed in a beautiful ceremony in Browne’s home state of Hawaii followed by a Hawaiian-style backyard BBQ to celebrate with friends and family. On Monday, Browne shared the first photo from the weekend’s nuptials, featuring he and Rousey hand-in-hand after tying the knot.

“What an amazing day!!” he captioned the photo. “She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey.”





News of the couple’s wedding date leaked on Friday when UFC president Dana White spilled the beans during an interview.

“Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding,” White said, per ESPN. “And she’s in a good place; she’s really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that. She’s focusing on this wedding.”

The couple got engaged in April during a romantic getaway to New Zealand after having dated since 2015.

