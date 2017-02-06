Roseanne Barr had no idea who Lady Gaga was prior to her incredible Super Bowl halftime show

Lady Gaga could be one of the most well-known names in music, but Roseanne Barr admittedly had no idea who she was prior to Sunday night.

After Gaga’s unreal halftime show at Super Bowl LI, Barr took to Twitter to congratulate her.

“lady gaga rocks wow i never heard of her b4! she is great!” she tweeted.

lady gaga rocks wow i never heard of her b4! she is great! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 6, 2017

Of course, Barr has been known to be a little sarcastic on social media, but when questioned by fans, she assured everyone she had no idea who Gaga was.





RELATED: Lady Gaga starts her halftime show with a beautiful tribute to America before really turning up the heat

“I am an old woman,” she wrote to a fan.

Barr continued, “who is this lady gaga woman? she is great!”

who is this lady gaga woman? she is great! pic.twitter.com/QyxBYTU7Kj — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 6, 2017

Barr continued her commentary on Gaga’s performance by comparing her to Madonna’s previous performances.

“that lady gaga ws just wonderful! She ws kinda like th anti madonna. no huge satanic imagery or anything she did beaver shot her parent’s tho [sic],” Barr wrote.

that lady gaga ws just wonderful! She ws kinda like th anti madonna. no huge satanic imagery or anything she did beaver shot her parents tho — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 6, 2017

It sounds like she really liked it!

(h/t E! News)