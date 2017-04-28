Roseanne Barr has some amazing news for “Roseanne” fans

Creator and main lead Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert are all confirmed to be a part of a “Roseanne” reboot!

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the series is searching for a network to take it on, and there’s a very real chance that Netflix might be the one to get it.

Fans might have some questions about the show’s direction, especially in the face of a character death.

Barr has already shared her thoughts on this and more about life beyond the final season in some (mild spoiler alert) musings from 2009.





The only downside is that the revival is set to be merely eight episodes long.