Rosie O’Donnell feels sympathy for Joan Crawford after being accused of abuse by her own daughter, Chelsea

Rosie O’Donnell has opened up about her rocky relationship with her estranged daughter, Chelsea.

O’Donnell made a surprise appearance at the 28th GLAAD Media Awards in New York City on Saturday night and shared a very personal admission with the crowd.

“Things have been rough in my family in the last week. Let’s just say I feel strongly Joan Crawford was framed,” she said, according to PEOPLE. Crawford was accused of abuse by her eldest child, which inspired the film “Mommie Dearest.”

O’Donnell didn’t speak further about her relationship with her daughter. In a new interview, Chelsea accused her mother of abuse and said their relationship is “irreparable.”

Following Chelsea’s claims, O’Donnell took to social media to share a cryptic post about the allegations.

“2:06 – r u up? all this time – just minutes away … miscarriage? no idea – him still – sad really – HE put u out – more than once – should i brace for impact – u got more to say – make a home chelsea – this one u never liked,” O’Donnell captioned the post.

