Rosie O’Donnell is “saddened” by the sudden loss of her ex-wife Michelle Rounds

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife Michelle Rounds passed away on Monday of what is believed to have been a suicide, according to reports.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell responded to the news. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

O’Donnell and Rounds began dating in 2011 and married in a private ceremony the following year. They broke up in 2014, and O’Donnell filed for divorce a year later citing “irretrievably broken relationship” as the reason. Their divorce became final in 2016. They shared one 4-year-old adoptive daughter Dakota.





Rounds’ mother also responded to the tragedy, saying, “If anyone would like to give to the National Suicide Prevention it would also be greatly appreciated. There are so many out there in this world that have demons that they think suicide is the only way out.”

Rounds was just 46.

