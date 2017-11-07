Rumer Willis shares an adorable mother-daughter throwback photo “just ’cause”

There’s never a bad time, or a bad reason, to share a photo with your mom of any vintage. And no one knows this like Rumer Willis, “Empire” actress, “Dancing With the Stars” alum and daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Just Cause Thank you for loving me. Thank you for your wisdom Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for being my mom. Thank you for being a great mom. Thank you for lifting me up. Thank you for your believing in me Thank you for your constructive criticism. Thank you for loving me thru my mistakes. Thank you for supporting me even when I drive you crazy. I love you so much I am so grateful to have you as my mom A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Nov 6, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Rumer shared a throwback photo with her mom beginning with “Just Cause.” It reads:

Thank you for loving me. Thank you for your wisdom. Thank you for supporting me. Thank you for being my mom. Thank you for being a great mom. Thank you for lifting me up. Thank you for your believing in me. Thank you for your constructive criticism. Thank you for loving me thru my mistakes.

Thank you for supporting me even when I drive you crazy. I love you so much[.] I am so grateful to have you as my mom[.]

The photo is an old one — Moore’s rocking her shaved head from her role in “G.I. Jane,” the 1997 Ridley Scott film that saw her play a female soldier who joins the infamous US Navy SEAL training. The film turned 20 years old in August, which prompted Moore to tweet that shaving her head was “worth every scarp and scrape [sic].”

Worth every scarp and scrape😜 pic.twitter.com/UNlAgADVc1 — Demi Moore (@justdemi) August 17, 2017

Off set, that shaved head was more interesting than intimidating, she would later tell the Telegraph. “The funniest responses came from my children, who would say to friends, ‘Hey, do you want to come look at my mom’s head?’ as if I were a show-and-tell item.”

Rumer’s sister Talullah followed in her mom’s footsteps, shaving her head in 2015 after watching “G.I. Jane.”