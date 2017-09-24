Rumored mom-to-be Kylie Jenner shares first pictures since pregnancy gossip intensified

Kylie Jenner has posted on Instagram for the first time since the rumors of her pregnancy intensified.

The 20-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a picture of herself with some female companions wearing matching white robes. “Mornings,” Jenner captioned the photo.

mornings 🙂 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

RELATED: Garbage human Perez Hilton thinks pregnant Kylie Jenner “should have had an abortion”

Jenner later shared another image to Instagram, which featured her best friend Jordyn Woods, during her 20th birthday celebration.

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Jenner was recently seen in Las Vegas attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where her boyfriend Travis Scott was performing.





“This is how u close out @iheartradio weekend with the biggest record of the year with @djkhaled @ddlovato @chancetherapper @travisscott @quavohuncho and my sis @kyliejenner happy bday @jordynwoods shout out to @swaelee #unforgettableboys,” hip-ho artist French Montana captioned a video post showing Jenner at the event.