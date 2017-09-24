Rumored mom-to-be Kylie Jenner shares first pictures since pregnancy gossip intensified

Kylie Jenner has posted on Instagram for the first time since the rumors of her pregnancy intensified.
The 20-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star shared a picture of herself with some female companions wearing matching white robes. “Mornings,” Jenner captioned the photo.
Jenner later shared another image to Instagram, which featured her best friend Jordyn Woods, during her 20th birthday celebration.
Jenner was recently seen in Las Vegas attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival, where her boyfriend Travis Scott was performing.
“This is how u close out @iheartradio weekend with the biggest record of the year with @djkhaled @ddlovato @chancetherapper @travisscott @quavohuncho and my sis @kyliejenner happy bday @jordynwoods shout out to @swaelee #unforgettableboys,” hip-ho artist French Montana captioned a video post showing Jenner at the event.