Rumors are swirling that Céline Dion may be dating again after losing the love of her life, René Angélil

Is Céline Dion dating again?

After losing her husband, René Angélil last year, Dion has been linked to her backup dancer Pepe Muñoz, 32. But now, her reps are denying the rumors that the two are romantically involved despite being spotted together in Paris at a Giambattista Valli fashion show.

Muñoz recently started working with Dion as a dancer on her tour and told Vogue earlier this month, “She’s the kind of person [for whom] the day has no schedule, no time, no nothing, so whenever she feels the creativity coming, that’s what happens.”





“She makes you feel welcome, like you belong to the family, and like you’re part of the group,” he continued. “She’s absolutely fearless with her style, her dancing, her performing, and as a person in her clothes.”

In April, Dion opened up about the possibility of dating again in an interview with The Sun.

“Now it is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with him, married to him,” she said. “He’s the love of my life. It’s very difficult for me to see myself with another person.”

“The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it’s always with him. When I sing, it’s with him. When I hug my kids, it’s for him and it’s with him. I took time to grieve and I’m still grieving,” she continued.

(H/T Extra)