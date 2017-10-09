Ryan Gosling’s jacket game is stellar, and people are taking note

Dashing leading-man Ryan Gosling has worn a lot of very trendy jackets over the course of his illustrious movie career — a fact that has not gone unnoticed by fans of jackets and Ryan Gosling alike.

From his scorpion-embroidered silk jacket from “Drive” to the moody red leather coat he wears in “The Place Beyond The Pines,” Gosling makes wearing jackets in films an art-form of its own. And obviously, his new movie “Blade Runner 2049” is no exception to the “Gosling must wear a sweet jacket” rule, as far as the internet’s concerned, it’s the jacket that broke the camel’s back.





Ryan Gosling wears the dopest jackets in his movies. Iconic. pic.twitter.com/I8pkf211xI — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) October 7, 2017

I swear movies are casting Ryan Gosling to sell jackets. First the Drive Scorpion jacket and now Blade Runner leather coat — L @Editing Purgatory (@homulillie) October 9, 2017

Ryan Gosling with a cool jacket. pic.twitter.com/JPuMroLdo1 — Matt (@arealhumanbean_) October 3, 2017

Once again, Ryan Gosling stars in a movie wearing a jacket only Ryan Gosling can pull off. — S▲INT SQUE▲KY (@SqueakBurrell) October 9, 2017

Between Drive and Blade Runner 2049, I assume Ryan Gosling has a line in his contract requiring him to wear a badass jacket in every movie. pic.twitter.com/75v7tEPlXO — Corey Motley (@coreymotley) October 6, 2017

ryan gosling wearing fine jackets is my favorite genre — Nur (@gaystrikesback) October 9, 2017

As you can see from the trailer below, “2049” is going to be a bad year for replicants, but a great year for fashion. Gosling’s character punches people while wearing his awesome fur-lined jacket, then goes on to shoot people while still wearing his awesome jacket. He even hangs out with Harrison Ford while wearing the jacket! And now, you can do all a bunch of things while wearing his awesome jacket because a knock-off version (or maybe it should be called a “replicant version”) of it is available on Amazon just in time for Halloween!