Ryan Lochte and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid share the first photos of their newborn son

After welcoming his son Caiden Zane last week, Ryan Lochte is finally sharing him with the rest of us!

The Olympic swimmer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of his new family of three. For the caption, he wrote, “Words can’t describe how happy I am.”

Words can't describe how happy I am @usweekly #dreamcometrue #blessed #daddy #caidenzanelochte A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 14, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

A few hours later, the proud father shared another adorable family photo, writing, “Now this is what it’s all about….. family!!!!!!!”

Now this is what it's all about….. family!!!!!!! #Mommy #daddy #CZL A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 14, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT





Reid also shared a photo of Caiden on Instagram and said, “I’m in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart.”

Caiden is the first child for the couple, who have been engaged since October. Now that their son is here, they plan to get married in a fall ceremony in California.

