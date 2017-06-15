Ryan Lochte and fiancee Kayla Rae Reid share the first photos of their newborn son

After welcoming his son Caiden Zane last week, Ryan Lochte is finally sharing him with the rest of us!
The Olympic swimmer took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a photo of his new family of three. For the caption, he wrote, “Words can’t describe how happy I am.”
A few hours later, the proud father shared another adorable family photo, writing, “Now this is what it’s all about….. family!!!!!!!”
Reid also shared a photo of Caiden on Instagram and said, “I’m in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart.”
My little pumpkin and that smirk 😍👶🏼 After almost 26 hours of an unfortunate induced labor the greatest joy entered our lives. Caiden Zane Lochte born 6-8-17. 7lbs and 14oz of pure bliss. I Immediately placed him on my chest, he looked me in the eyes and just gazed. I burst into tears and I will cherish that unforgettable moment for the rest of my life. That moment, I felt so many sweet unexplainable feelings and an infinite amount of love. He is amazing in every single way and I'm so lucky to be his mommy. Ryan stayed by side the entire and encouraged me along the way 🙏🏼 To see the look on his face when he saw Caiden was adorable and priceless, it was such an emotional moment for the both of us. I'm in awe every day and I love watching our little man grow daily. His face melts my heart. ❤️ #love #family #CaidenZaneLochte
Caiden is the first child for the couple, who have been engaged since October. Now that their son is here, they plan to get married in a fall ceremony in California.
