Ryan Lochte “trains” his 2-month-old son for the 2036 Olympics in an adorable video

Move over, Boomer Phelps! Caiden Zane Lochte is here to give you a run for your money!

On Friday, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte shared an adorable video of him “training” his 2-month-old son for the 2036 games.

“Have to start him early haha, and he’s loving it,” Lochte captioned the sweet clip, which features him saying, “Freestyle! Freestyle! Breaststroke… butterfly” as he moves Caiden’s arms in the correct motion for each stroke.

Have to start him early haha, and he's loving it @tyrsport #czl #2036olympics #swimming #teamtyr A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Aug 11, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Lochte and his fiancee Kayla Rae Reid welcomed their first child together back in June after announcing their relationship to the public the year before. The couple plans to wed this fall.

Just last week, Lochte shared another cute snap of his son after Caiden had just watched him swim for the first time.

“This is something I will always remember for the rest of my life,” the proud father wrote. “My son watching his dad swim for the very first time.”

This is something I will always remember for the rest of my life. My son watching his dad swim for the very first time. #czl #memories #cherish #mylove #teamtyr A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Aug 5, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

