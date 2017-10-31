Ryan Reynolds explains how to go to the bathroom when dressed as Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds was as pee-yourself funny in his action film “Deadpool” as he is on Twitter. In true Reynolds fashion, he combined the two and now we know what to do in case we can’t hold “it” in. In a hilarious response to a fan on Twitter, he jokingly shared that his character’s costume doubled as a restroom.

RELATED: Blake Lively gets savage birthday revenge on husband Ryan Reynolds on Twitter

“Everybody knows the Deadpool suit is also a toilet. Get it together,” he tweeted.

Everybody knows the Deadpool suit is also a toilet. Get it together. https://t.co/WBZUGaLFWt — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 31, 2017

Monique Tamminga had shared an epic photo of her son donning the famed Deadpool suit while striking a pose only Reynolds himself could top. She asked the actor if he had any tips about how her kid was “supposed to use the washroom,” and his response was excellent. Reynolds’ followers certainly thought so.





My son is ready for Halloween @VancityReynolds. No idea how he is supposed to use the washroom. Any tips Ryan?!! pic.twitter.com/2Z6rEAIvNE — monique tamminga (@LTnewshound) October 30, 2017

The Answer 👐 https://t.co/kVZXLJe4iK — Asesino de Alfajores (@Estu6) October 31, 2017

anything can be a toilet if you're not a coward ryan — paula™ (@seIinakylw) October 31, 2017

Someone brought up the good point that Deadpool isn’t the only superhero wearing a full bodysuit, which begs the question: what does Spidey do when his bathroom senses are tingling?

Spiderman has the same problem pic.twitter.com/TnqW1JI19C — Paul Marsh 🇬🇧 (@pmarsh70) October 31, 2017

Is it too late to shoot a scene for Deadpool 2 where he actually has to use the toilet while he's in the suit? Sounds hilarious to me. — Captain Lost Soul 👻 (@CaptainLotso) October 31, 2017

Deadpool is known for “breaking the fourth wall” and interacting with the audience, but we’ll leave this particular bathroom scene to our imaginations.