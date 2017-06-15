Ryan Seacrest finally addressed what fans have been dying to hear about the reboot of “American Idol”

Ryan Seacrest was approached for the reboot of “American Idol” before signing on as Kelly Ripa’s co-host!

The former “Idol” host admitted that he was approached by the team at ABC around the time he was finalizing a deal with “Live!.”

“I’ve always loved the show,” he said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “And if I could do it forever, I would do it forever.”

But when it came time to make a decision, Seacrest struggled with going back to a show that put him in the homes of millions of viewers or moving on and starting a new chapter in his career. He also reportedly got a lowball offer from the network.





“Who am I if not the ‘American Idol‘ guy?” he asked. “I had so many walls up in my own head about my life in Los Angeles and my role in Los Angeles,” he said of deciding to make a move to New York City.

According THR, ABC was set to make the announcement that Seacrest had signed on to the show at the recent Upfronts but decided to announce Katy Perry as a judge because they had not yet reached a deal with the host.

Returning to “Idol” has not yet been ruled out for Seacrest, and the network has finally named a number that he could agree with.

“I’ve figured out what I’m better at and what I’m not so good at, and I’m doing the things that I’m better at,” he said of his career choices. “The things that I’m not so good at would make me tired and would make me want to slow down.”