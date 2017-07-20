Ryan Seacrest is rumored to be making one big, fat paycheck after signing on to host the “American Idol” reboot

Ryan Seacrest nabbed himself one big paycheck!

On Thursday, the busy TV personality revealed he is headed back to his roots and announced he has signed on as the host of the upcoming “American Idol” reboot on ABC.

“It’s genuinely hard to put into words what ‘American Idol’ means to me,” Seacrest said in a statement of the news. “I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for ‘Idol,’ and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it – especially ‘Idol’s’ best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true.”





According to PEOPLE, Seacrest signed a multi-year death worth upwards of $10 million. He previously served as the host of the original series for 15 seasons from 2002 to 2016. There were rumors that Seacrest wanted the title of Executive Producer before signing on as the host of the reboot and sources close to TMZ claim he did not get that title.

Seacrest currently works in New York City during the week on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and reportedly plans to fly back and forth to Los Angeles to shoot “American Idol.” He also plans to continue his daily radio show.

After hearing the news, new “Idol” judge Katy Perry tweeted her excitement with fans.

“I’m spicy, Ryan is seasoned! All the right ingredients are coming together,” she wrote.

I’m spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned❗️All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol. Have YOU auditioned? #TheNextIdol 🎶🎤🎶 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 20, 2017

Auditions for the reboot of “American Idol” kick off on August 17.