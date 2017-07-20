Ryan Seacrest joined a perfect stranger on the New York City subway for a rendition of “Stand By Me”

Ryan Seacrest seems to be adjusting to New York City life pretty well.

In March, the 42-year-old TV personality moved to New York City to join Kelly Ripa as a co-host on “Live With Kelly And Ryan.” He also moved in with girlfriend Shayna Taylor, 26, who’s a personal chef, according to PEOPLE.

And yesterday, Seacrest had a quintessentially New York moment on the subway, joining a stranger for a rendition of “Stand By Me” that he posted to Instagram.





As a group of New Yorkers ride the train together, Seacrest and the man sing along like no one’s watching. At one point, Seacrest turns to the camera and says “He’s not bad!” He captioned the short clip “Sometimes the best shows in NY are on the subway.”

The man singing didn’t miss a beat, especially when Seacrest mentioned that he wasn’t bad.

“Don’t forget the bag!” said the singer, reminding him that he was hoping to earn some money for his vocals. In the video, Seacrest is happy to oblige.