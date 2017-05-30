Sara Haines was in tears when her “The View” co-hosts gave her the surprise of a lifetime

It was quite a day for Sara Haines!

On Tuesday, the co-hosts of “The View” surprised Haines with a visit from her favorite teacher, Katie Helfrick.

“She changed everyone’s lives. We all still quote her,” Haines said. “My sixth grade teacher had the biggest impact. That’s the reason I wanted to become a teacher.”

Whoopi Goldberg then told Haines that they found Ms. Helfrick and shared that she had a message for her former student that played onscreen as Haines’ eyes welled up with tears.

“Hi Sara, this is your very old sixth grade teacher, Katie Helfrick. Otherwise known as Big Momma. I am so proud of your accomplishments and remember well your creative writing, your loving disposition and your show-stopping smile,” Helfrick said to the camera.





But, the surprises weren’t done yet! As Haines said the last time she saw her teacher was in junior high, she was brought out onstage and greeted the host with a big hug.

When she got comfortable, Helfrick decided to tell a story about a sixth grade age Haines. When she was in school, Haines entered a writing competition that left her in the top two finalists.

“I took Sara out in the hall and I said, ‘you know, she’s not going to have quite as many opportunities as you will. So, what do you say we give it to her?’ And, she said, ‘by all means,'” Helfrick hugged her former student and handed her a present she bought to the set. It was a book, “The Cay” by Theodore Taylor, that Haines was assigned to write about.

To thank her for coming, “The View” sent Helfrick and her granddaughter to the Broadway musical “Beautiful.”