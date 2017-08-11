Sarah Michelle Gellar honors Robin Williams on the third anniversary of his death

Three years after Robin Williams’ tragic passing, friends and fans across the world are remembering the him on the anniversary of his death. Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to the late actor, sharing a photo of her and Williams, who played her character’s father on “The Crazy Ones.”

“We miss you everyday, but today especially,” she wrote as the caption, adding the hashtag #RobinWilliams.

Williams passed away in 2014 at the age of 63 after committing suicide. At the time of his passing, Gellar shared an emotional response with PEOPLE:





My life is a better place because I knew Robin Williams. To my children he was Uncle Robin, to everyone he worked with, he was the best boss anyone had ever known, and to me he was not just an inspiration but he was the Father I had always dreamed of having. There are not enough adjectives to describe the light he was, to anyone that ever had the pleasure to meet him. I will miss him everyday, but I know the memory of him will live on. And to his family, I thank them for letting us know him and seeing the joy they brought him. Us crazy ones love you.

