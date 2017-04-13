Sarah Michelle Gellar shares a touching birthday message to best friend Shannen Doherty

On Wednesday, Sarah Michelle Gellar took the time to send a little birthday love to her best friend Shannen Doherty. With an adorable throwback picture of the pair, Gellar paid tribute to Doherty on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Where do I even start with this birthday girl?!?” she began her heartfelt caption. “She’s everything. She’s inspired me…well since… even before I called her a friend. But over the last year, I have watched her inspire and give hope to the world. I thought I knew how tough she was, but I didn’t even have a clue to her power.”





Gellar then went on to talk about how strong Doherty has been throughout her battle with breast cancer and how proud she is of her friend.

“When I think twice about leaving the house without makeup, Shannen shaved her head on the public stage,” she continued. “While I fiercely guard my privacy, she opened her life, her struggles, her fears and her journey to help people she has never even met. She is a true friend to everyone. Shannon also has the greatest laugh in the world, which is why I chose this picture. To the fiercest, most loyal friend I know….let’s party like it’s your birthday!!! I love you.”

Doherty, who turned 46, revealed back in 2015 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She has since undergone both radiation and chemotherapy treatments and has been documenting her journey on social media. Over the course of Doherty’s struggle, Gellar has been by her side cheering her on.

