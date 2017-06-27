“Saturday Night Live” star Leslie Jones fired off a nasty tweet that accused one luxury hotel chain of racism

Leslie Jones certainly isn’t happy with the Ritz Carlton in Los Angeles.

After hosting the BET Awards this weekend, Jones checked into the luxury hotel franchise but was completely unhappy with the service and fired off a nasty tweet to her 600,000 followers on Monday.

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @ RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” she wrote in the angry tweet.

The hotel brand responded to the tweet writing, “We’re very sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away.”





According to E! News, it is currently unknown if Jones settled her beef with the hotel. The New York Daily News reports that the hotel’s manager said that staffers are looking into the claims.