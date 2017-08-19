Savannah Chrisley and boyfriend Luke Kennard split after just four months of dating

After dating for four months, Savannah Chrisley and her NBA star boyfriend, Luke Kennard, are calling it quits.

“The last 4 months I’ve been dating Luke have been great, but as a young woman of faith I made the decision that with where Luke and I both are in our careers, it was best to part as friends rather than deal with the pressures of wondering if you are the only one,” Chrisley explained their break up in a statement to E! News. “I was brought up to know my worth. I’m 20 now and so excited to live my life as beautifully as God intended. I will forever love the Kennard family.”





The former couple went public with their relationship in June after Kennard was drafted by the Detroit Pistons. Their split comes just one week after Todd Chrisley defended his daughter’s relationship while rumors of a break up were already swirling.

“So proud of these two and how they NEVER listen to the noise,” he captioned a photo of the couple as they vacationed in the Cayman Islands for Chrisley’s birthday. “I hope you guys are having an amazing time.”

Prior to dating Kennard, Chrisley was romantically linked to Chandler Parsons of the Memphis Grizzlies. In January, she ended her two-year relationship with serious boyfriend Blaire Hanks.

