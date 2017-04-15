Savannah Guthrie calls best friend and new mom Hoda Kotb a “natural” when it comes to parenting

You may have thought new mom Hoda Kotb would be turning to BFF and seasoned mother of two Savannah Guthrie for parenting advice, but Guthrie says there’s no need because Kotb is “a natural.”

“She didn’t really ask for advice, but she didn’t need to,” the “TODAY” host told PEOPLE. “She’s such a natural, and also, there’s so much that you learn on the fly. And she just is doing so great, and she is so happy, and it’s so meant to be.”

Kotb welcomed daughter Haley in February, and Guthrie says there was just one thing she did need help with.

“One thing I helped with — I felt bad, but she tweeted about it — is swaddling,” Guthrie explained. “She didn’t have her in the tightest swaddle, so I showed her.”

Love at first sight, @hodakotb #HaleyJoy A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

Even though motherhood is a huge change, Guthrie says Kotb is still the same person she’s always known and loved.

“She’s just like the Hoda you know,” she said. “She’s just full of love and energy, and she’s also just wild and crazy. And funny and frazzled. She’s just Hoda. She’s great, and she’s exactly where she’s meant to be.”

Guthrie herself is mom to son Charles, 4 months, and daughter Vale, 2, whom she shares with her husband, Michael Feldman. After taking time off for parental leave, Kotb is set to return to “TODAY” Monday.

