Savannah Guthrie shares what the NBC team thinks of Megyn Kelly coming on board

TV news personality Megyn Kelly will officially being joining the NBC network in this summer, after a long career at Fox News.

Savannah Guthrie, a co-host on “Today” on NBC, recently shared her thoughts on Kelly joining the network.

“She and I have a lot in common, actually,” the morning show host told The Hollywood Reporter. “We both went to law school and then ran screaming for our lives away from the law. We both came up in D.C. But yeah, we’re excited to have her. I think she’s going to be great. We feel lucky. We feel like it was a great get.”





Kelly’s final months at Fox News became increasingly controversial as she feuded with the then-candidate Donald Trump during his campaign, and admitted to being sexually harassed by former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes.

She left Fox in the fall, but had to delay her start with NBC due to a noncompete clause. She was officially released from her contract this week. Her daytime show will start in the fall, but her Sunday night program will begin in the summer.

Earlier this week, it was rumored that Kelly is trying to land a heavy weight interview for her new Sunday night magazine show.

Page Six’s Emily Smith speculated that NBC News chairman Andy Lack, who has been in Russia this week, is trying to land an interview for Kelly with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Smith wonders if Lack would give the interview to Kelly to debut her new Sunday night magazine show.