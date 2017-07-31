“Scandal” fans are going to love the sweet pic Kerry Washington posted from her co-star’s adorable baby shower

Katie Lowes and her bundle of joy were showered with love over the weekend!

On Saturday, the “Scandal” star celebrated her baby shower at Au Fudge in Los Angeles, and co-star Kerry Washington was there to join the fun.

Washington took to Instagram following the festivities to show her love to Lowes and her baby boy.

“You are all light and love. What a blessed bundle! Thank you for allowing us to love you and celebrate you this weekend. I will never forget all the love in that room! I’m so excited for you. And always here for you. Xo.”





Lowes recently opened up on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” about her first pregnancy with husband Adam Shapiro.

“It’s a boy!” she announced in May adding, “We have zero names!”

“Scandal” show creator Shondra Rhimes was the first person to find out Lowes was expecting.

“I told her five minutes from being pregnant. She already knew. She’s a genius,” Lowes said adding that Rhimes had a hunch after reviewing some of the footage from the show. “She knows the minute I got pregnant.”

According to E! News, Lowes real-life pregnancy will be worked into the final season of the series, which by the looks of her recent Instagram is something her character Quinn Perkins is ready for!

“‪Something feels different about Quinn this season 😜 #Scandal#FirstDayBack #Season7 ,” she wrote in a selfie from the set.