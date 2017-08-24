Scott Baio explains why he’s on verge of giving up acting and Hollywood all together

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Scott Baio makes it clear that he couldn’t care less if he ever acts again — and it has something to do with his politics.

“I don’t give a shit if I ever work again,” he said. “My country comes first. I guess I’m just an old, angry, successful white guy who stole everything he has from someone else.”

Surrounded by critics of President Trump in Hollywood, the 56-year-old is sick and tired of his peers and colleagues slamming the president and his policies on a nearly constant basis, but he’s done trying to persuade them to see things from his perspective.





RELATED: Scott Baio’s wife comes to the defense of his allegedly small penis

“I don’t give a shit about Hollywood liberals. They’re gonna hate the guy no matter what,” he explained. “If he cured cancer, they’d be on him for putting oncologists out of business.”

Baio, who spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention, added that his support for President Trump has only increased since the president’s controversial statements on the violence in Charlottesville. While many in Hollywood and across the country took issue with Trump’s blaming “many sides,” Baio says he and his fellow Hollywood conservatives have “had it” with what they see as relentless attacks on the administration.

“All this does is help Trump because people have had it. Conservatives in Hollywood have had it,” he said. “We know who Trump is, and we don’t believe the propaganda, and I don’t think most of the country does, either. The media is almost irrelevant. It’s predictable and boring. I want the man to get his agenda through, and everything else is a sideshow.”

RELATED: Erin Moran’s brother calls out Scott Baio’s tiny “man region” in an anger fueled rant on Facebook