Scott Baio’s wife comes to the defense of his allegedly small penis

Following the death of “Happy Days” actress Erin Moran, her one-time boyfriend and famous co-star Scott Baio bemoaned that it would be a shame if she had died from an illness related to drugs and alcohol.

“My thing is, I feel bad because her whole life, she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content. For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die,” Baio said.

Baio has since walked back those comments after it was revealed that Moran died of an aggressive form of cancer. Shortly after Baio spoke out about Moran’s death, Moran’s brother criticized the actor and implied that he had a small penis.





“You were more like a little girl and not a man,” Tony Moran wrote to Scott Baio. “She told me that you were tiny. You know. Barely a man in the man region. True story.”

In the following days, the Baios have had to defend themselves after people have criticized Scott for implying Moran’s death was related to to substance abuse. Baio’s wife Renee has led the charge to defend her husband. In a Twitter post earlier this week, Baio claimed that Tony Moran and her husband had spoken on the phone and that all was clear in their beef.

When someone criticized her husband’s penis size later on Thursday, Renee tried to shut them up.

“Why would a sister tell her brother abt size of boyfriends manhood?” Baio explained. “Creepy at best. SB was a playboy 4 a reason!”

