Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s Instagram stories add to dating rumors
It certainly seems like the rumors about Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are true.

Disick, 34, Kourtney Kardashian’s long-term ex, featured Richie, 19, daughter of Lionel Richie, on his Instagram story over the weekend. The pair was quite close, suggesting more than just friendship. Disick and Richie spent part of the day in Miami with friends on a boat.

There are also other telling pictures, some posted by Richie, from the trip’s moments, including a dessert plate that said “Congratulations Scott and Sophia.”

