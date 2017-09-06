Scott Disick hospitalized after fire department responds to a 5150 call

Former reality star Scott Disick was hospitalized in a 5150 psychiatric hold last month after officials were called to his California home.

“On August 18th LAFD responded to a call from the home of Scott Disick,” the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to US Weekly. “Lost Hills Sheriffs were also on the scene shortly there after. LAFD officials transported Mr. Disick to a local hospital. No other information will be given out at this time.”

RELATED: George Clooney reveals his reaction to learning Amal was expecting twins

A 5150 psychiatric hold can be put in place when officials rule that an individual is a danger to themselves or others. Disick was reportedly not held for the full 72 hours. Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was at the hospital to support him. The former couple split in 2015 after dating on-and-off for nine years. They share three children together: Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.





Over the summer, Disick’s partying was becoming a concern to close friends and family. He was checked in and out of rehab facilities four times since March 2015.