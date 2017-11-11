Scott Disick’s newest lady is only 19, but her dad doesn’t seem to mind

While things seemed totally peachy when it comes to Lionel’s thoughts on his daughter’s relationship, sources told PEOPLE back in October an entirely different account.

“Well, I’m not hiding anything from you,” Sofia quipped back.

“He thinks Scott is the worst person she could ever see and that he raised her better than that,” one said of the musician. “He thinks she should have more respect for herself as a young woman. Lionel knows Scott’s playboy ways and he doesn’t want to see his daughter get hurt.”

Sofia and Disick were first spotted together in May while attending the Cannes Film Festival. Despite Sofia’s tweeting, “Just so everyone can get their panties out of their a–es, Scott and I are just homies” shortly after the trip, the duo continued to spend time together on multiple other vacations.

“Sofia is much more invested in the relationship than Scott. Scott isn’t treating this as a long-term relationship whatsoever,” the insider shared. “He is just having fun. Sofia wanted commitment from him, so he committed to be her ‘boyfriend.’”

Another source who spoke with Us Weekly, however, said, ““Scott is telling friends that he’s in love with her. They are still going very strong.”