Season 25 “DWTS” contestant has a last-minute change of heart about going on the show

Bobby Brown was reportedly all set to compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars” when he decided, at the last minute, to bow out of the competition.

“Bobby Brown was originally slated to be on this new season of ‘DWTS’ but recently pulled out,” a source told Us Weekly.

Brown was slated to appear on Season 25, having been confirmed on the roster and set to begin rehearsals. However, his rehearsals were shut down following his change of heart. As of yet, he has not provided any explanation for his decision, but rumors suggest his salary may have been a factor.





So far, the only confirmed cast member is “Property Brothers” star Drew Scott, who will be dancing alongside pro Emma Slater. He revealed the exciting news on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, saying, “I’m an athletic guy. I’m a sporty guy, and I like taking on a challenge, but I’ve never danced before, and she is the best. She won last season, so I want to make it my duty to get her a second Mirrorball.”

Additionally, paparazzi photos taken from outside the Los Angeles dance studio frequently by the show indicate that “Malcolm in the Middle” star Frankie Muniz may be joining this season as well.

