See how cute Conor McGregor’s baby boy looks in his new 3-piece suit for Saturday’s fight

Ahead of Saturday’s fight against Floyd Mayweather, reigning UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is making sure his 3-month-old son arrives to the spectacle in style. For the special occasion, McGregor’s “mini-me” Conor Jack got fitted for a 3-piece suit, and he couldn’t possibly look more dapper.

McGregor’s friend David August Heil, founder and creative director of David August, measured the little guy and traveled all the way to Las Vegas to check that all was right once the infant’s tailor-made suit arrived. This isn’t the first time McGregor has enlisted August’s services, as the designer was also the creative mind behind the fighter’s infamous “fuck you” pin-striped suit.





McGregor and his longtime partner Dee Devlin welcomed little Conor into the world back in May. The proud father broke the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of the baby and Devlin in the hospital and writing, “Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy.”

