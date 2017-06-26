See the “nerve-wracking” moment Joy-Anna Duggar’s now-husband asked for her father’s blessing

This is a big week for Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on “Counting On!”

This week, viewers will see the moment Forsyth asked for Duggar patriarch Jim Bob Duggar’s blessing to propose to Joy-Anna.

“Joy is 19, so she’s the youngest one of all of us girls so far to be in a courtship and now on the edge of an engagement,” Joy-Anna’s sister Jessa Duggar Seewald says in the sneak peek. “I think it’s sort of young, but she’s very mature for her age, and they’ve known each other for a long time. So I think she and Austin are ready for this next step whenever it comes about.”





In the clip, Forsyth admits that the moment was “a little nerve-wracking” when he approached Jim Bob.

“It’s a good thing you stopped by today, because I’ve been wanting to talk to you about something,” he says. “Well, you know this is my fifth house, and [I have a] commitment with my dad about selling it before I can get married. I really know that the Lord has brought Joy and I’s path together, and I’ve seen him working firsthand […] I wanted to ask for your blessing for her hand in marriage.”

Jim Bob stands in a stunned silence and responds, “Wow.”

“It’s a lot to ask of a man, to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage,” Forsyth continues. “And it’s a huge responsibility for me to take on. I don’t take it lightly.”

“Austin, that’s a big step,” Jim Bob starts. “I think it was about a year ago that you came and asked me for permission to get to know Joy on a closer friendship level. I can’t believe it’s been a year.”

Eventually, Jim Bob did give his blessing to the young couple, and they went on to be married on May 26.

“Counting On” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

