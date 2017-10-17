See the performance that earned the first perfect score of the season on “DWTS”

It’s finally here! The first perfect score performance on “Dancing with the Stars” was put on this week, to the delight of the judges and fans.

“Hamilton” star Jordan Fisher and his pro partner Lindsay Arnold found themselves on the top of the leader board on Monday night after they delivered a “Moana”-inspired foxtrot in honor of “Disney Though The Ages” night.

The top score was pretty fitting for Fisher, as he has been a part of the Disney family since he was 16 years old. In 2014, he released three pop-soul songs for Radio Disney and later appeared as a regular on “Live and Maddie.”





RELATED: Things were not so magical for the dancing duo eliminated on “DWTS” Disney Night

“These are my people,” he said as his partner quizzed him on Disney trivia.

The judges were completely blown away by his skill on the dance floor. They were even more impressed by the duo’s lengthy breakdown in the middle of the routine. Judge Len Goodman, who is usually a stickler for the ballroom rules, couldn’t even take points away, because he was so dazzled.

“That part in hold was so good that I could forgive anything,” Goodman gushed following the performance.

The duo earned 30 out of a possible 30 points for the routine, putting them at the top of the leader board for the season!

“Dancing with the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.