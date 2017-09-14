Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant and says her BFF was the donor

Singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed she quietly underwent a kidney transplant, and her best friend Francia Raisa was her donor.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share the story of her recovery with a photo of the two women holding hands together as they recover in the hospital room.

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Gomez wrote. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health.”





She also shared photos of the scar along her stomach and took a moment to share her gratitude for Raisa.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

In October 2015, Gomez revealed she had been diagnosed with lupus and was undergoing chemotherapy treatments. The following year, she took a break from her career to check in to a facility to treat her anxiety and panic attacks.