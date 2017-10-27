Selena Gomez thanks her best friend for saving her life with a kidney donation

Selena Gomez had more to say just over a month after it was revealed that her best friend gave her a kidney.
Open about her battle with Lupus, Gomez told Savannah Guthrie of “Today” that she needed the kidney for her health. Though she didn’t want to ask anyone, her best friend, Francia Raisa, volunteered to be her donor. She credited Raisa for saving her life.
“My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life,” Gomez said. “And she volunteered and did it.”
Gomez previously revealed her health status back in September.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she wrote in an Instagram post revealing the transplant. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
