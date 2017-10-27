Selena Gomez thanks her best friend for saving her life with a kidney donation

Selena Gomez had more to say just over a month after it was revealed that her best friend gave her a kidney.

Open about her battle with Lupus, Gomez told Savannah Guthrie of “Today” that she needed the kidney for her health. Though she didn’t want to ask anyone, her best friend, Francia Raisa, volunteered to be her donor. She credited Raisa for saving her life.

“My kidneys were just done. That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life,” Gomez said. “And she volunteered and did it.”





Gomez previously revealed her health status back in September.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she wrote in an Instagram post revealing the transplant. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

