Serena Williams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian take a little romantic getaway days after announcing their first pregnancy

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are enjoying their time together before they welcome their first child.

The 35-year-old tennis champ announced her pregnancy on Snapchat earlier this week. In the photo, Williams wore a yellow bathing suit and displayed her baby bump, writing, “20 weeks.”

Since sharing the news, the low-key couple have been posting photos from their beach side getaway.

On Saturday, Williams shared a photo of her legs, the sand and the water. She left the photo caption-less.

On Thursdays, Williams shared a photo of herself, with her back to the camera looking over the water at Tulum. Williams shared a quote from the “Spiderman” series.





“With great power comes great responsibility,” she wrote.

This will be the first child for Williams and Ohianan. In December, the couple announced they were engaged. No public wedding date has been announced at this time.

It has been reported that Williams will take the rest of the year off from her sport to take time to focus on motherhood.

