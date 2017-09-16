Serena Williams’ baby girl Alexis flexes her tiny biceps in an adorable new photo

Two days after sharing the very first picture of her newborn daughter, Serena Williams took to Instagram yet again to show fans a few new photos of Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“Biceps,” the proud mom captioned a photo of Alexis wearing a shirt that reads “Strong and Smart like my Mama” on an Instagram account for the child herself.

"Biceps," the proud mom captioned a photo of Alexis wearing a shirt that reads "Strong and Smart like my Mama"

In another adorable new snap, Alexis is “thinking about mommy and daddy” while she dozes off in her father’s arms.





In another adorable new snap, Alexis is "thinking about mommy and daddy" while she dozes off in her father's arms.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed their daughter earlier this month after accidentally announcing their pregnancy on Snapchat in April. The couple got engaged in Rome in December, and shared the first photo of their baby girl with fans this week. The new parents are reportedly doing well after a long hospital stay, and the tennis star hopes to return to the court as soon as possible.

