Serena Williams debuts her baby bump in a patriotic bathing suit from one of your favorite big chain stores

You’re gonna be running to Target after seeing Serena Williams’ new maternity bathing suit!

On Monday, the tennis star showed off her biggest bump yet in a series of Snapchats while wearing an adorable patriotic swimsuit from, you guessed it, Target! The images were later picked up by several fans on Instagram.

#SerenaWilliams + 👶🏾! 🇺🇸 A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jun 12, 2017 at 8:09am PDT

“Went on a shopping spree at Target. It’s the only place I could find a bathing suit that would fit me,” Williams said in the Snap, according to the Daily Mail.

The mom-to-be has been enjoying a lot of fun in the sun ahead of the arrival of her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian. Over the weekend, Williams posed with her mom poolside for an adorable mother-daughter pic.

While the sex of the baby has yet to be publicly announced, Williams’ sister, Venus Williams made headlines when she possibly slipped and told reporters that her sister is expecting a girl.

““She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt’ […] Every day we’re like, Baby Vee, Baby Isher, Baby Lyn, so we all want the baby to be named after us,” Venus told Eurosport.

Following the rumors, Williams took to Twitter to address the issue.

We’ll just have to wait and see!