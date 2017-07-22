Serena Williams debuts her biggest baby bump yet as she counts down to the arrival of her first child

Serena Williams is getting so close to meeting her first child!

The tennis star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her growing baby bump, just a little over a month before her baby is due.

“So in love with my bump,” she captioned the sweet picture. “So not in love with the pregnancy aches and pains that come with it.”

This is baby number one for Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian, who got engaged back in December. The private couple has yet to reveal whether their expecting a boy or a girl, and Williams has even suggested that she may not know, having stated that she wants to be surprised.





Either way, the mom-to-be wants to pass one very special tradition down to her baby, and she’s enlisting Ohanian’s help to do so!

“Growing up, I would sleep with one of my sisters and they would tell me stories about sisters!” she said. “That was my thing. I would say, ‘Tell me a sisters story.’ I was so grateful to them. Alexis is really good at telling stories. He loves doing that. One of us will have to tell our baby stories. That is going to be really important to me.”

