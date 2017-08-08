Serena Williams explains the “scariest thing” about welcoming her first child next month

Serena Williams doesn’t have much experience with babies, but she’s definitely ready for anything motherhood throws her way.

In an interview with the Australian magazine Stellar, the tennis star opened up about how excited she is to meet her child, who is due next month, and about how she’s preparing for the big day.

“I don’t think watching birthing videos helps. I actually think it makes it worse. Having a baby, nothing is guaranteed,” she said. “That’s the scariest thing. [But] I think [giving birth] will give me more strength, if that’s possible, and a lot more confidence. I feel like I will be ready for anything.”





Acknowledging how nerve-wrecking having her first baby will be, the mom-to-be praised all women who have experienced it before her.

“I have so much respect for so many women [for giving birth],” she said. “I am about to be a real woman now, you know? It’s going to be something incredibly impressive to go through.”

She may be nervous, but Williams has an amazing partner in fiance Alexis Ohanian and believes he might pick up on parenting skills a little more quickly than she will after taking a “Daddy’s class.”

“I need a Baby 101 class — they don’t have one for the women!” she said. “He’ll probably know more [than me] after his four-hour course.”

In the meantime, the couple recently celebrated their coming bundle of joy with a star-studded, 50s-themed baby shower.

