Serena Williams’ fiancé Alexis Ohanian vows to take paternity leave when they welcome their first child in September

Alexis Ohanian isn’t going to waste any time when it comes to bonding with his newborn.

The Reddit co-founder opened up about his plans to take his paternity leave when his child is born and couldn’t help but gush over the kind of mother Serena Williams will be.

“She’s very good at a lot of things,” he said on recent appearance on “Squawk Box.” “And well on her way to being an awesome mom too.”

“I’ll be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do my best, the best job possible as a new dad, first time dad,” he said.

Williams recently opened up about her pregnancy in a new issue of Vanity Fair.

“If you would have told me last year in October or November that I would have a baby, not be pregnant but have a baby, I would have thought you were the biggest liar in the world,” she said.

