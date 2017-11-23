Menu
Mama June Read this Next

Mama June stuns while revealing if she's maintained her figure 7 months after dropping 300 pounds
Advertisement

Look out! You might be blinded by Serena Williams’ new and massive diamond wedding set!

Williams wed her longtime love Alexis Ohanian in a lavish New Orleans ceremony last week, and now she’s showing off her new bling in a sweet post on her daughter’s Instagram page. Sure, the photo was supposed to showcase their sweet baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, but was hard to not get distracted by the sparkler on Williams’ finger.


Williams is still wearing the yellow diamond engagement band Ohanian gave her in December 2016, but the new addition on her left ring finger really blew fans away.

Daddy knows how much I love leopard print.

A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on

RELATED: Beyoncé is a beauty at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s fairytale wedding

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends on Nov. 16 including celebrity guests included Venus Williams, Ciara, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian West, and Beyoncé. Following the ceremony, Ohanian penned a sweet love note to his new wife on Instagram.

“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife,” he penned alongside a photo from their wedding day featuring him kissing the bride. “I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment.”

Serena Williams flashes her new wedding band after marrying the love of her life, Alexis Ohanian Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Mama June stuns while revealing if she’s maintained her figure 7 months after dropping 300 pounds
Rare People

Mama June stuns while revealing if she’s maintained her figure 7 months after dropping 300 pounds

,
You’ll be shocked by how much Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter looks like her iconic mom
Rare People

You’ll be shocked by how much Cindy Crawford’s teenage daughter looks like her iconic mom

,
“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David
Rare People

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

,
Nick Carter denies allegations of rape from former teen pop singer
Rare People

Nick Carter denies allegations of rape from former teen pop singer

,
Advertisement