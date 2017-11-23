Look out! You might be blinded by Serena Williams’ new and massive diamond wedding set!

Williams wed her longtime love Alexis Ohanian in a lavish New Orleans ceremony last week, and now she’s showing off her new bling in a sweet post on her daughter’s Instagram page. Sure, the photo was supposed to showcase their sweet baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, but was hard to not get distracted by the sparkler on Williams’ finger.





Williams is still wearing the yellow diamond engagement band Ohanian gave her in December 2016, but the new addition on her left ring finger really blew fans away.

Daddy knows how much I love leopard print. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:12am PST

RELATED: Beyoncé is a beauty at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s fairytale wedding

The couple tied the knot in front of family and friends on Nov. 16 including celebrity guests included Venus Williams, Ciara, Eva Longoria, Kim Kardashian West, and Beyoncé. Following the ceremony, Ohanian penned a sweet love note to his new wife on Instagram.

“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife,” he penned alongside a photo from their wedding day featuring him kissing the bride. “I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment.”