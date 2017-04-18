Serena Williams gets swept off her feet by fiancé Alex Ohanian in her latest adorable Instagram photo

Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit founder Alex Ohanian, seem happier than ever in the tennis star’s latest Instagram post! Williams shared a precious photo of her and her beau on Monday, featuring Ohanian sweeping her off her feet.

“My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry,” she joked in the caption for the cute snap of the two enjoying a day at the beach.

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

The couple announced their engagement on Reddit back in December after Ohanian proposed while they vacationed in Rome, where they first met. Afterwards, they reportedly celebrated their big news in New Zealand. While attending the Australian Open in January, Williams gushed about Ohanian.





“He’s incredibly — a really nice person,” she said. “I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

