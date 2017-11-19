Menu
After Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian tied the knot in a beautiful “Beauty and the Beast” themed wedding in New Orleans on Thursday, the Reddit cofounder wrote his new wife the sweetest note on Instagram.


“You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport–I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife,” he penned alongside a photo from their wedding day featuring him kissing the bride. “I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together. And my whole life I didn’t even realize it, but I was waiting for this moment.”

“And everything that I have done, everything that I am so proud of in my career, and in my life, for the last 34 years, pales in comparison to what we’re doing today,” he continued. “And I am so grateful, and I am so in love.”

The couple wed on Thursday after welcoming their first child together, a baby girl whom they named Alexis, back in September. They reportedly followed tradition by not seeing each other before they walked down the aisle, and little Alexis was even able to walk down the aisle with help from Serena’s mother.

“Alexis really was amazing during the ceremony. The couple wrote their own vows,” a source said. “They were super personal, and he really delivered and said ‘You are my Queen and we already have our Princess.’  Everybody was crying. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare.
