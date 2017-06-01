Serena Williams is speaking out after someone might have accidentally spilled the beans about the sex of her baby

Serena Williams isn’t necessarily picking out pink decorations for her baby’s nursery.

This week, Williams’ sister, Venus Williams, sparked baby rumors when she might have accidentally revealed the sex of Serena’s unborn baby.

In an interview with Eurosport after her second-round French Open victory, Venus gushed about what her niece or nephew may call her someday.

“She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt’ […] Every day we’re like, Baby Vee, Baby Isher, Baby Lyn, so we all want the baby to be named after us,” Venus told the reporter.





Following the rumors that Serena and fiancé Alexis Ohanian are expecting a girl, Serena Williams released a statement on Twitter and clarified that they want to be surprised at the birth:

FYI- I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have! So to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them [to] do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say baby Venus baby Lyn or Baby Isha needs it. I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say “she” more than “he.” Unless I’m joking with my Dad or Alexis and I’m trying to con something out of them too. Hey I’m the youngest [of] 5 I’ve always tricked all of them what can I say!

Williams surprised fans when she shared the news that they were expecting in a post on Snapchat.

Ohanian recently gushed about his bride-to-be and mother of his child when they appeared on the red carpet of the Met Gala in May.

“She has the biggest heart,” he told Humans of New York. “Everyone sees her success as an athlete, but all of that is layered on the size of her heart. She gives 100 percent of herself to everything she does: as a friend, as a lover and soon, as a mother.”

